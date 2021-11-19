My daughter got into an Ivy League school, but instead attended a state university, for which we paid zero tuition. Here are tips to get your kid a free ride, too—even as a single parent.
Sibylla Nash is a Los Angeles-based author. Her work has appeared in a variety of outlets including Essence, Newsweek, The Chicago Tribune, and many others.
She is the recipient of the Kit Reed Travel Fund and was a writing resident at Joya Aire in Spain. She received her BA in journalism from University of Southern California and her MFA in Creative Writing from Otis College of Art and Design.
She is the creator of College Prepped, a website for students and parents which shares free and low-cost resources to help students get in and pay for college.