Shieva Ghofrany, M.D.

As an OB-GYN since 1999, Shieva Ghofrany, M.D., has had an ongoing and intimate experience with women, their illnesses, pregnancies, and especially their mindset with regard to all of this. Dr. Ghofrany finished residency in 2003 and joined her private practice where she resides to this day. During her 23 years as a physician she has attended to the physical and emotional health needs of patients from many backgrounds—her practice has cared for people of varied ages, genders, races, sexual orientations, sizes, and insurances—and has even weathered multiple pregnancy losses, vaginal and cesarean births, endometriosis, HPV, and ovarian cancer. All of this has helped her empathize with patients and has informed her of ways in which our body and mindset can help or hurt us.