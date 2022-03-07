Shaun Dreisbach
20 New Year's Crafts and Recipes for Kids
Gallery
Looking to celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang? Check out these 20 crafts, snacks, and faux cocktails for the perfect family-friendly bash.
Advertisement
How to Deal with Toddler Temper Tantrums
Video
Temper tantrums can make you question your parenting technique, but they're actually a normal part of toddlerhood. Read about the causes of toddler tantrums, and learn how to deal with the most common types of misbehavior.
How to Get Baby to Sleep in the Crib
Video
Does your newborn prefer getting shut-eye in your arms, the stroller, or a car seat? With this guide, you can transition to the crib for deeper, safer slumber.
16 Fun Backyard Water Games for Kids
Article
We've cooked up 16 wacky water games that will cool your kids off. Round up the troops, crank up the hose, and have a blast getting soaked!
16 Strength-Training Exercises for Kids
Video
These exercises use your own body weight to help build strength. They're perfect for kids and the whole family to do together.
How to Train for a Family 5K: Your 6-Week Race Plan
Article
Whether you want to try a 5K or an obstacle-course event, we've got everything you need to do to happily cross the finish line together.
What Pregnant Women REALLY Eat
Article
American Baby and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, in Chicago, surveyed more than 2,300 women—and nearly all said they wanted to make healthy choices while expecting. But how quickly do good intentions turn greasy? See how your diet compares with these juicy confessions!
Advertisement
Top 13 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)
Gallery
Doctors share the truth about your biggest pregnancy worries—and why they're not as scary as you think.
8 New Mom Stresses -- and How to Relieve Them
Article
Joy, excitement, and unfathomable love? Those are the new-mom emotions you're prepared for. Identity crisis? Not so much. Here is some expert advice and it-worked-for-me wisdom for eight common new-mom stresses.
What Pregnant Women REALLY Eat
Article
American Baby and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, in Chicago, surveyed more than 2,300 women—and nearly all said they wanted to make healthy choices while expecting. But how quickly do good intentions turn greasy? See how your diet compares with these juicy confessions!
Top 13 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)
Gallery
Doctors share the truth about your biggest pregnancy worries—and why they're not as scary as you think.
8 New Mom Stresses -- and How to Relieve Them
Article
Joy, excitement, and unfathomable love? Those are the new-mom emotions you're prepared for. Identity crisis? Not so much. Here is some expert advice and it-worked-for-me wisdom for eight common new-mom stresses.
How to Overcome Your Pregnancy Worries
Article
OMG! There's a baby in there! Yes, pregnancy can make even the most easygoing mom-to-be a little anxious, but you'll have far fewer fears if you check out these reassuring facts and stay-Zen advice.
A Parent's Guide to Safe Sleep for Babies
Video
Most parents understand the necessary steps for reducing the risk of sleep-related infant death, but too many disregard them. Here's how to ensure safe sleep for babies during naps and bedtime.
Advertisement
Get More Energy
Article
Tiny tweaks -- in your day and you baby's sleep schedule -- that add up to a lot of energy
6 Dangerous Driving Mistakes New Moms Make
Article
Our poll of more than 2,000 moms of kids under age two reveals that an alarming number of us make risky choices on the road—with our babies in the backseat. Park it here to change.
6 Dangerous Driving Mistakes Moms Make
Article
Our poll of more than 2,000 moms of kids under age two reveals that an alarming number of us make risky choices on the road--with our babies in the backseat. Park it here to change.
The Smart Parent's Holiday Survival Guide
Article
These real-mom strategies for shopping, gift-giving, hosting, and time management will help you de-stress your holiday season.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com