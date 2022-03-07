Shaun Dreisbach

Temper tantrums can make you question your parenting technique, but they're actually a normal part of toddlerhood. Read about the causes of toddler tantrums, and learn how to deal with the most common types of misbehavior.
American Baby and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, in Chicago, surveyed more than 2,300 women—and nearly all said they wanted to make healthy choices while expecting. But how quickly do good intentions turn greasy? See how your diet compares with these juicy confessions!
Joy, excitement, and unfathomable love? Those are the new-mom emotions you're prepared for. Identity crisis? Not so much. Here is some expert advice and it-worked-for-me wisdom for eight common new-mom stresses.
American Baby and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, in Chicago, surveyed more than 2,300 women—and nearly all said they wanted to make healthy choices while expecting. But how quickly do good intentions turn greasy? See how your diet compares with these juicy confessions!
Joy, excitement, and unfathomable love? Those are the new-mom emotions you're prepared for. Identity crisis? Not so much. Here is some expert advice and it-worked-for-me wisdom for eight common new-mom stresses.