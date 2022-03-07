Sharlene K. Johnson

If there was ever a year to make cold and flu prevention your number-one priority, this is it. Here is everything you should know about the two types of influenza vaccines kids should have this year.
Advertisement
The Truth About Lying
Article
All kids tell whoppers sometimes. The way you handle it can determine whether the fibs fade or become a big, fat problem.
Exhaustion, nausea, sore breasts and other symptoms are very common during the first trimester of pregnancy. While they usually do improve by the fourth month, it helps to know how to cope with these discomforts in the meantime.
Good Kids, Bratty Behavior
Article
The best solutions to five of your biggest behavior nightmares.
Cold Complications
Gallery
The same viruses that cause a stuffy nose can infect other areas of the body -- or reduce your child's immunity and pave the way for a secondary bacterial infection.
When it comes to avoiding viruses, pediatricians say that these are four essentials.
Making Sense of Scary Symptoms
Gallery
We often lose more sleep over our kids' coughs than they do. They sometimes snooze through all that hacking while we lay awake listening. In truth, breathing problems would be tough to miss. Use this guide to sort out worrisome signs.
Advertisement
The True Meaning of Thanksgiving
Article
Meet three volunteer families who celebrate this holiday with heart -- on the day itself and throughout the year.