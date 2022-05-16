Scotty Reiss
Scotty Reiss is the founder of A Girls Guide to Cars, the leading automotive site for women. Missioned with sharing cars on women's terms, Scotty also regularly contributes car content to Forbes, Pure Wow, and others. She has written for The New York Times, Town & Country, The New York Daily News, and Adweek. Scotty also serves on the board of Women in Automotive and as a juror and steering committee member of the World Car Awards. A graduate of the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia, she lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and daughters.