Ashlea Betzen-Miyauchi and Sarina Finkelstein-Leventi on October 19, 2019. Ashlea had just been admitted back into the hospital two days before for complications related to metastatic breast cancer.
As More Women Under 40 Are Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Is 'Hospital Bed Mom' the New Face of Parenting?
Right now, there are moms all over the country squeezing in homework help and signing school trip permission slips between rounds of invasive cancer treatments. It’s not a trend anyone wants to be a part of, but for so many, this is their reality.
One in five adults diagnosed with cancer has a child under the age of 18. Here’s how to talk about breast cancer with kids, according to experts and women who’ve lived through a diagnosis.
