Teacher morale and mental health are suffering as school board meetings intensify and the pandemic rages on. A high school teacher explains why it's crucial that we find ways to support our educators.
Representation matters in all fields of study because if you can't see it, it's hard to dream it. In honor of National STEM/STEAM Day 2021, a history teacher lists inspirational women in tech today and some barrier-breaking ladies from back in the day.
Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified
Administration in a school in Southlake, Texas told educators to teach "opposing" views of the Holocaust. Similar bans exist on what state lawmakers are calling "Critical Race Theory." Sari Beth Rosenberg, a high school history teacher, shares the dangerous repercussions for America's public education system and why parents should be concerned.
The 4 Biggest Lessons I Learned as a Teacher Returning to In-Person Learning For the First Time Since the Pandemic Started
For the first time since her high school closed back in March of 2020, teacher Sari Beth Rosenberg reflects on her renewed sense of purpose in her role as an educator and mentor. Read about her biggest takeaways after the first week back to school.