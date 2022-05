Sarah Michelle Sherman

Sarah Michelle Sherman is a creative writer who has been exploring issues surrounding mental health for over a decade. She is currently working on a collection of personal essays devoted to the chaos and beauty of navigating [new] motherhood and mental illness. As a full-time copywriter, Sarah creates content for an eclectic collection brands, always striving to tell a meaningful story. She lives in Albany, New York, where she uncovers new depths of love for her son each day, and new understandings of family and purpose.