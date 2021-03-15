Sarah Lindenfeld Hall
Top 7 SAT Tips for Parents Straight from Educators
Video
From the best time to take it to whether or not online prep classes are worthwhile, here's what educators and college counselors want parents to know about the SAT test.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About the SATs
Video
From the definition of a good SAT score to what to bring on test day, here's a primer for parents and teens on the standardized test.
We Asked the Experts: What Will Be the Lasting Effect of the Pandemic on Our Children?
Article
With reports of learning losses, depression and anxiety, and lack of socialization, parents are worried their kids may suffer the consequences of the pandemic for years to come. The bad news is children have of course been affected. The good news is it doesn't mean it will be for the long run. Parents share their stories while experts weigh in.
How to Explain to Family That They Should Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Video
Experts offer up facts for combatting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, plus tips for having a constructive conversation with family members about why it's important to get it.
How to Retire Early Even If You Have Kids
Video
The Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement encourages followers to reach early retirement through a combination of frugal living, smart investments, and passive income. Here's how to meet that goal while raising children.
How to Tell Your Family You're Not Celebrating the Holidays Together This Year
Article
A step-by-step guide on politely declining holiday gathering invitations and hosting responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic—and feeling OK doing it.
Schools Are Struggling to Feed Our Kids—Here's What You Can Do to Help
Article
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, companies, cafeteria workers, and government agencies have been working tirelessly to feed children—and get food to the millions of kids eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. But there's much work still to be done.
The Return to the One-Room Schoolhouse
Video
Shifts in education amid the COVID-19 pandemic mean more students are learning with kids of different ages—whether it's their siblings or homeschool co-op partners. It's like the one-room schoolhouse, but here's why that's not such a bad thing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
How I Decided Whether or Not to Send My Kid Back to School
Article
The decision on whether or not to send kids back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy on parents. Four mothers across the country explain how they decided between homeschooling, virtual only, in-person, and hybrid.
7 Ways to Prepare Your Kid for First Day of Middle School
Article
Even in a normal year, the move up to middle school can be jarring for kids and parents. But this year, the pandemic is upending every aspect of school. Here's how you can still feel prepared as a family.
6 Ways to Prepare Your Teen for the First Day of High School
Video
This year, high schools across the country are adopting distance learning or a mixture of in-person and virtual classes. Prep your rising ninth grader for what's to come as they embark on their next adventure with these tips from experts.
Mom-mates: How 2 BFF Single Moms Saved Money By Living Together
Video
After a breakup and divorce, two best friends living in NYC scrambled to find affordable housing—and realized the best option was to move in together with their kids to save money.
How 'Wunderkin' Creator Grew Her Etsy Shop From Her Kitchen to Employ Moms Across the U.S.
Video
After Hillary Denham handmade bows for her daughters, she wondered if they could sell. Five years later, her multi-million dollar company employs crafty moms across the country.
Why You Should Encourage Your Child's Love of Graphic Novels
Video
Are graphic novels really hurting children's reading skills? And should kids just stick to the classics? Experts explain why it's time we end the graphic novel stigma for good.
A Parent's Guide to Navigating School Fundraisers
Article
As schools rely more on donations to pay for supplies, special events, and even teacher salaries, the demands to donate can be extreme. And that can put some families in a bind. Experts explain the issues and how to vet school fundraisers.
Advertisement
Kids in High-Achieving Schools Considered 'At Risk,' But Parents Can Help
Video
A new report says students in high-pressure environments should be considered at risk, similarly to peers living in poverty or foster care. Experts explain how parents can alleviate the pressure.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com