Sarah Bradley
How Moms Really Want to Spend Mother's Day
Video
We love our kids, but what we really want is a break from all the mom duties.
How to Transition into Homeschooling After Your Kids Attended Traditional School 
Video
Thinking about homeschooling this year? You're not alone—the coronavirus has parents across the country considering keeping their kids out of classrooms this fall. Experts weigh in on how to make the change and offer the pros and cons.
Tips to Steal from a Homeschool Mom While School's Closed for Coronavirus
Video
I've homeschooled all three of my kids by choice for four years. Here is my advice on how to help your kids learn from home as their schools are shut down because of coronavirus.
Postpartum Bleeding: What You Need to Know About Lochia
Article
Every woman experiences bleeding after birth as the body expels lochia—a discharge of blood, mucus, and uterine tissue. Here's what you need to know about how long the bleeding lasts, and what it means when you pass blood clots after birth. 
What Do Public School Rankings Really Mean?
Article
The federal government looks at school test scores to determine if a school can access federal grants or funding. But can these rankings really reflect the education a child receives? Experts explain what school rankings actually show.
I'm a Working Mom Who Homeschools Her Kids: Just Don't Tell Me 'I Don't Know How You Do It'
Article
Calling me a 'supermom' will make me want to unfriend you. Here's what you should be telling multitasking moms like me instead.
Should You Ban Unvaccinated Kids from Your Home?
Article
With measles cases reaching record highs in 2019, experts answer the questions many parents are probably wondering.
New Weed Study Says Smoking Just Two Joints Can Damage Teens' Brains
Article
As states start to legalize marijuana, it's still important to talk to your teens about the dangers of using the drug.
Lactation Massage for Breastfeeding Moms: Is It Worth It?
Article
Experts weigh in on whether a lactation massage can help prevent breastfeeding issues like mastitis or increase your milk supply. 
Why You Might Get a Breast Abscess While Breastfeeding & How to Treat It
Article
Everything you need to know about having a breast abscess: risk factors, prevention, causes, and treatment.
Having a Boy Puts You at Possible Risk for Postpartum Depression, Study Says
Article
Researchers believe that there is a link between having a boy and subsequent PPD symptoms. 
How to Get a Break From the Mental Load of Motherhood
Article
To really split the mental load with your partner, you need to do more than just delegate chores. Hint: It won't be easy, but it will be so worth it.
