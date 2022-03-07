Sarah Bradley

We love our kids, but what we really want is a break from all the mom duties.
Advertisement
Thinking about homeschooling this year? You're not alone—the coronavirus has parents across the country considering keeping their kids out of classrooms this fall. Experts weigh in on how to make the change and offer the pros and cons.
I've homeschooled all three of my kids by choice for four years. Here is my advice on how to help your kids learn from home as their schools are shut down because of coronavirus.
Every woman experiences bleeding after birth as the body expels lochia—a discharge of blood, mucus, and uterine tissue. Here's what you need to know about how long the bleeding lasts, and what it means when you pass blood clots after birth.
The federal government looks at school test scores to determine if a school can access federal grants or funding. But can these rankings really reflect the education a child receives? Experts explain what school rankings actually show.
Calling me a 'supermom' will make me want to unfriend you. Here's what you should be telling multitasking moms like me instead.
With measles cases reaching record highs in 2019, experts answer the questions many parents are probably wondering.
Advertisement
As states start to legalize marijuana, it's still important to talk to your teens about the dangers of using the drug.
Experts weigh in on whether a lactation massage can help prevent breastfeeding issues like mastitis or increase your milk supply.