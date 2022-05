Sara C. Flowers, DrPH

Sara C. Flowers, DrPH has been the vice president of education at Planned Parenthood Federation of America since 2018. An advocate for evidence-informed practice and emotional intelligence in sex education, Dr. Flowers' research focuses on fidelity and adaptation of sex education curricula, dismantling sexual and reproductive health disparities, serving youth of color, and strengthening abortion access. Dr. Flowers holds a doctorate in public health from The Graduate School and University Center at CUNY, as well as a BA in psychology and an MPH degree from George Washington University.