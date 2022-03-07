Sandra Gordon
9 Signs That Labor Is Approaching
Article
Anxiously awaiting your baby's arrival? Learn to recognize the first signs of labor approaching, which signal that your little one might make an appearance soon.
7 Ways to Boost Your Child's Immunity
Video
Colds and flu are a fact of life for kids, but there are smart steps you can take to help reduce their number of sick days.
9 Seriously Germy Places—And How to Protect Your Child
Article
Playgrounds, restaurant high chairs, and petting zoos can all be seriously icky zones. Here's how to protect your child from nine germ-infested hotspots.
What No One Tells You About Labor
Gallery
Here's the truth about labor -- what's normal, what's not, and what to expect.
How to Deal with Pregnancy Foot & Leg Pains
Article
Pregnancy can take its toll on your feet and legs. Here's how to get relief.
Vomiting: A Symptom Guide
Article
Vomiting can signal anything from a 24-hour bug to a food allergy to appendicitis. Here's how to figure out what's making your child's stomach ache -- and how to treat it.
How Wireless Devices Can Be Dangerous for Your Family
Article
You've heard the buzz: Radiation from cell phones, laptops, and tablets could be harmful. Before you panic, follow this realistic advice for making the digital world less risky -- especially for our kids.
Kids to the Rescue: 4 Brave Kids Save Lives
Article
Would your son or daughter know how to handle an emergency? Meet four brave children who prove heroes come in all sizes.
The 15 Foods Every Mom Should Eat Every Week
Article
These sound bites will boost your energy, prevent disease, and help you look--and feel--years younger.
Accident Alert
Article
Keep your little one out of harm's way with this around-the-house guide to toddler-proofing.
Emergency Steps Your Child Should Know
Article
As soon as your child is old enough to learn his numbers, you can prepare him to help during an emergency. Here, the lifesaving lessons to teach.
