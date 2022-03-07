Sandra Gordon

Anxiously awaiting your baby's arrival? Learn to recognize the first signs of labor approaching, which signal that your little one might make an appearance soon.
Advertisement
Colds and flu are a fact of life for kids, but there are smart steps you can take to help reduce their number of sick days.
Playgrounds, restaurant high chairs, and petting zoos can all be seriously icky zones. Here's how to protect your child from nine germ-infested hotspots.
Here's the truth about labor -- what's normal, what's not, and what to expect.
Pregnancy can take its toll on your feet and legs. Here's how to get relief.
Vomiting: A Symptom Guide
Article
Vomiting can signal anything from a 24-hour bug to a food allergy to appendicitis. Here's how to figure out what's making your child's stomach ache -- and how to treat it.
You've heard the buzz: Radiation from cell phones, laptops, and tablets could be harmful. Before you panic, follow this realistic advice for making the digital world less risky -- especially for our kids.
Advertisement
Would your son or daughter know how to handle an emergency? Meet four brave children who prove heroes come in all sizes.
These sound bites will boost your energy, prevent disease, and help you look--and feel--years younger.