Sally Kuzemchak, MS, RD
New Guidelines Say No Sugar for Kids Under 2—Here’s What Parents Need to Know
Video
New advice says sweet foods and drinks have no place in your baby or toddler’s diet and can even influence taste preferences for years to come. We asked experts to breakdown what that really means. 
Skip the Sugar Completely For Babies and Toddlers, Says New Report
Video
For the first time, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will include advice for feeding babies and toddlers. A new report gives a peek at what they might include (spoiler: peanut is in, sugar is out!).
FDA Food Labeling Changes During COVID-19: Here's What Parents Need to Know
Article
The FDA is relaxing some food labeling requirements in light of the pandemic. But these changes could be risky for those with food allergies. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
A Parents' Guide to What Babies Can Eat Each Month
Article
Confused about what's safe for your baby right now? From meat to strawberries, honey to Cheerios, here's the 411 on a dozen different foods that parents ask about most.
The Dirty Dozen: Raisins Singled out for First Time Ever in 2020
Article
EWG just released their Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists for the year. Here's what you need to know.
Understanding Baby Food Stages: A Cheat Sheet for Parents
Article
Think purees are right for your child? There are generally three stages to introducing them. Here's what stages 1, 2, and 3 mean when it comes to baby food, plus feeding tips by age.
The Best Baby Cereals and When to Try Them
Article
The advice about baby cereal has changed a lot over the years. Here's the latest info you need to know.
If You Don’t Have the Baby Formula You Need, Here’s What to Do
Video
Coronavirus hasn’t caused a baby formula shortage, but COVID-19 has shoppers hoarding necessities including baby formula. Don’t panic if you can’t find yours. While homemade formula is never safe, there are smart steps to take to keep your baby healthy and fed.
A Real Mom's Guide to Saving Money on Groceries
Article
Can you feed a family for less than $100 a week? We challenged one mom to try—and her efforts paid off. This was her money-saving game plan.
Should Kids Be Weighed in Gym Class?
Video
Weighing kids at school is a long-standing practice in an effort to prevent obesity. But it could harm children when not done properly.
Plant-Based Foods Can Be a Risk for Kids With Allergies
Video
Meatless burgers and non-dairy milk are good options for families following a plant-based diet—but they may also be surprising sources of allergens for certain kids. Here's what you need to know.
Everything Parents Need to Know About the New Peanut Allergy Drug
Video
Palforzia, the first drug approved by the FDA to treat peanut allergies, isn't a cure, but it's a breakthrough when it comes to caring for kids with severe food allergies. Here's how it works, the side effects, and how much it costs.
How Much Does My Kid Need to Eat?
Article
Use this age-by-age guide to find out the amount of food your child should be eating—and how to create healthy habits for a lifetime.
When Your Toddler Won't Eat: How to Handle a Dinner Strike
Video
When your picky eater refuses to pick up a fork, it's maddening (but normal). Here's how to handle it.
This Mom Is Helping Parents with Cancer, One Freezer Meal at a Time
Video
After her own health scare, a food blogger and mom of three set out to help parents in cancer treatment the best way she knew how: by feeding their families with freezers full of meals.
How to Feed Your Teen's Growth Spurt
Article
Suddenly, your kid is hungry all the time! Here's how to handle feed a teen's growth spurt (and growing appetite) the right way.
Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward
Article
Promises of dessert may entice your kids to eat their vegetables. But that could have negative effects too.
It’s Totally OK If Your Kid Just Eats the Bread During Holiday Dinner
Article
We’re all for encouraging adventurous eating, but the holidays aren’t the time to stress out about it. Here's how to handle your picky eater and anyone who notices during your festive dinner party.
Why ‘Kid Food’ Shouldn’t Be a Thing
Article
Kids think foods loaded with fat, sugar, and salt are meant for them. Advertising and school menus have a lot to do with that. Children food advocate Bettina Elias Siegel explains why the term "kid food" needs to end and offers tips parents can use to help their child's eating habits.
Why Weight Loss Surgery for Kids Might Be a Bad Idea
Article
A new policy statement says weight loss surgery like gastric bypass should be available to kids and teens who need it. Here's what experts are saying.
3 Reasons Eating at Home Is More Nutritional for Kids
Article
Eating together as a family is incredibly beneficial for kids—but where you eat matters too. Here's why, plus tips for making meals at home easier to pull off.
Why You Should Stop Throwing Away Your Kid’s Halloween Candy
Video
Disappearing their candy won't teach your kids anything—except not to trust mom and dad. Here's what to do with their Halloween haul instead.
Is a Vegan Diet Safe for Teens and Tweens?
Article
Going fully plant-based is trendy on social media and among celebs. But is a vegan diet really healthy for growing kids?
Kids’ Drinks Are Probably Less Healthy Than You Think
Video
Confusing claims and tricky marketing make sweetened drinks seem healthier than they are, says a new study. Here's what you should know before buying.
How Bad Is Red Meat for Your Kids, Really?
Article
Controversial new research says red and processed meats aren't so unhealthy after all. Here's what you should know when it comes to feeding your family.
