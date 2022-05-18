Sally Kuzemchak, M.S., R.D.
Severe Baby Formula Shortages Are Affecting Parents Across the Country—Here's What You Can Do
Video
After several recalls and a slew of supply chain issues, the baby formula shortage has reached critical levels, with parents nationwide facing empty store shelves and buying limits. Here's how to feed your baby right now.
The Most Important Nutrients for Your Baby's Brain, According to Doctors
Article
Your child's nutrition in the first two years is absolutely critical for both brain development and future health. Here's what they need.
Research Suggests COVID-19 Triggers Diabetes in Kids—Here's What Parents Need to Know
Article
Hospitals have seen the number of children with diabetes jump during the pandemic. Now a new study spotlights a link between COVID-19 and the disease. What's really happening?
New FDA Guidelines Advise on Choosing Safe Fish for Your Family
Video
Fish is a nutrient-packed superfood. New guidelines from the FDA and EPA spell out how much you should eat and how to pick the safest varieties.
Everything You Need to Know About Heavy Metals and Contaminants in Baby Food
Video
New report warns of lead, arsenic, and other toxins in products for babies and toddlers. These contaminants may impact your little one's brain development—and now the FDA is stepping in. Here's what parents can do to combat the issue.
Research Shows Baby Poop Contains Microplastics—Here's What Parents Need to Know
Article
Researchers say the tiny plastic particles are present in babies' stools at even higher concentration than in adults. Here's what you should know—plus steps you can take.
4 Food Resolutions for Happier Family Meals
Article
These four resolutions will help your kids become happier, healthier eaters.
How to Keep Your Child With Food Allergies Safe at School
Article
Does your kid's school take these steps to protect children with food allergies?
EPA Bans Pesticide That May Be Harmful to Children
Article
The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know.
Kids Are Eating More Processed Foods Than Ever Before, Study Says
Article
"Ultra-Processed" foods are easy (and tasty!)—but too much may be harmful to health. Here's what parents need to know.
Impossible Burger Is Coming to School Lunch—Here Are the Nutrition Facts Parents Need to Know
Video
The mock-meat burger gets the OK to be served in K-12 cafeterias. But are Impossible Burgers healthy for kids? A dietitian breaks down what they're made of and how they fit into a nutritious diet.
New Guidelines Say No Sugar for Kids Under 2—Here's What Parents Need to Know
Video
New advice says sweet foods and drinks have no place in your baby or toddler’s diet and can even influence taste preferences for years to come. We asked experts to breakdown what that really means. 
Skip the Sugar Completely For Babies and Toddlers, Says New Report
Video
For the first time, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will include advice for feeding babies and toddlers. A new report gives a peek at what they might include (spoiler: peanut is in, sugar is out!).
FDA Food Labeling Changes During COVID-19: Here's What Parents Need to Know
Article
The FDA is relaxing some food labeling requirements in light of the pandemic. But these changes could be risky for those with food allergies. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
Understanding Baby Food Stages: A Cheat Sheet for Parents
Article
Think purees are right for your child? There are generally three stages to introducing them. Here's what stages 1, 2, and 3 mean when it comes to baby food, plus feeding tips by age.
The Best Baby Cereals and When to Try Them
Article
The advice about baby cereal has changed a lot over the years. Here's the latest info you need to know.
Are Meat Alternatives Healthy for Kids?
Video
Plant-based burgers, sausage, and nuggets are trendy and seem like a smart choice, but are they good for your family? Here's what to know about all the flavorful faux-meat newcomers out there.
5 Things You Shouldn't Say To Your Kids At The Dinner Table
Article
What you say to your kids at the table is just as important as what you serve. Here are five phrases that should be off-limits.
Should Kids Be Weighed in Gym Class?
Video
Weighing kids at school is a long-standing practice in an effort to prevent obesity. But it could harm children when not done properly.
Plant-Based Foods Can Be a Risk for Kids With Allergies
Video
Meatless burgers and non-dairy milk are good options for families following a plant-based diet—but they may also be surprising sources of allergens for certain kids. Here's what you need to know.
When Your Toddler Won't Eat: How to Handle a Dinner Strike
Article
When your picky eater refuses to pick up a fork, it's maddening (but normal). Here's how to handle it.
How to Feed Your Teen's Growth Spurt
Article
Suddenly, your kid is hungry all the time! Here's how to handle feed a teen's growth spurt (and growing appetite) the right way.
Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward
Article
Promises of dessert may entice your kids to eat their vegetables. But that could have negative effects too.
Why You Should Stop Throwing Away Your Kid's Halloween Candy
Video
Disappearing their candy won't teach your kids anything—except not to trust mom and dad. Here's what to do with their Halloween haul instead.
How Bad Is Red Meat for Your Kids, Really?
Article
Controversial new research says red and processed meats aren't so unhealthy after all. Here's what you should know when it comes to feeding your family.
