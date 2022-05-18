Sally Kuzemchak, M.S., R.D.

After several recalls and a slew of supply chain issues, the baby formula shortage has reached critical levels, with parents nationwide facing empty store shelves and buying limits. Here's how to feed your baby right now.
Advertisement
Your child's nutrition in the first two years is absolutely critical for both brain development and future health. Here's what they need.
Hospitals have seen the number of children with diabetes jump during the pandemic. Now a new study spotlights a link between COVID-19 and the disease. What's really happening?
Fish is a nutrient-packed superfood. New guidelines from the FDA and EPA spell out how much you should eat and how to pick the safest varieties.
New report warns of lead, arsenic, and other toxins in products for babies and toddlers. These contaminants may impact your little one's brain development—and now the FDA is stepping in. Here's what parents can do to combat the issue.
Researchers say the tiny plastic particles are present in babies' stools at even higher concentration than in adults. Here's what you should know—plus steps you can take.
These four resolutions will help your kids become happier, healthier eaters.
Advertisement
Does your kid's school take these steps to protect children with food allergies?
The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know.
These four resolutions will help your kids become happier, healthier eaters.
Does your kid's school take these steps to protect children with food allergies?
The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know.
"Ultra-Processed" foods are easy (and tasty!)—but too much may be harmful to health. Here's what parents need to know.
The mock-meat burger gets the OK to be served in K-12 cafeterias. But are Impossible Burgers healthy for kids? A dietitian breaks down what they're made of and how they fit into a nutritious diet.
Advertisement
New advice says sweet foods and drinks have no place in your baby or toddler’s diet and can even influence taste preferences for years to come. We asked experts to breakdown what that really means.
For the first time, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will include advice for feeding babies and toddlers. A new report gives a peek at what they might include (spoiler: peanut is in, sugar is out!).
The FDA is relaxing some food labeling requirements in light of the pandemic. But these changes could be risky for those with food allergies. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
Think purees are right for your child? There are generally three stages to introducing them. Here's what stages 1, 2, and 3 mean when it comes to baby food, plus feeding tips by age.
The advice about baby cereal has changed a lot over the years. Here's the latest info you need to know.
Plant-based burgers, sausage, and nuggets are trendy and seem like a smart choice, but are they good for your family? Here's what to know about all the flavorful faux-meat newcomers out there.
What you say to your kids at the table is just as important as what you serve. Here are five phrases that should be off-limits.
Advertisement
Weighing kids at school is a long-standing practice in an effort to prevent obesity. But it could harm children when not done properly.
Meatless burgers and non-dairy milk are good options for families following a plant-based diet—but they may also be surprising sources of allergens for certain kids. Here's what you need to know.
When your picky eater refuses to pick up a fork, it's maddening (but normal). Here's how to handle it.
Suddenly, your kid is hungry
all the time! Here's how to handle feed a teen's growth spurt (and growing appetite) the right way.
Promises of dessert may entice your kids to eat their vegetables. But that could have negative effects too.
Disappearing their candy won't teach your kids anything—except not to trust mom and dad. Here's what to do with their Halloween haul instead.
Controversial new research says red and processed meats aren't so unhealthy after all. Here's what you should know when it comes to feeding your family.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.