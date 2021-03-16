Robyn Merrett
Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse: 'I Will Continue to Stand by Him'
"He's addicted to evolving," Kristen Bell says of Dax Shepard.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcome Their First Child
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before the arrival of their first child.
Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Pearman-Maday in Intimate Wedding
"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!" Raven Symone wrote on Instagram.
Matt James Is the New Bachelor, the Franchise's First-Ever Black Male Lead
Matt James had recently been cast as one of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette contestants.
FedEx Driver Sanitizes Package Delivered to Home of Little Girl with Autoimmune Disorder
"I wanted to encourage others to be kind and helpful, especially during this time," Carrie Blasi explains why she shared the good deed.
Amanda Bynes Expecting First Child with Paul Michael After Reuniting Following a Brief Split
"Baby in the making," Paul Michael captioned an Instagram post of an ultrasound.
Coronavirus Patient's Pet Dog Quarantined After It Tests Positive to the Virus
The dog did not have any symptoms.
Mom of Missing Idaho Children Arrested in Hawaii on $5M Warrant and Charged with Child Abandonment
Lori Vallow's two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and, Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in September.
Boy, 4, Dies After His 'Lopsided' Smile Was Revealed to Be a Sign of His Inoperable Brain Cancer
"Jack took his last breath of air surrounded by those most close to him," the child's father wrote on GoFundMe.
Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Gonzales Loses Baby 6 Months Into Pregnancy: 'Until I See You in Heaven'
"Part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will," Gonzales wrote on Instagram.
Toddler's Song 'Dinosaurs in Love' Goes Viral, Leaving Adults Reaching for Tissues Across the Globe
"She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune," Tom Rosenthal wrote on Twitter
Black Teen, Who Says School Told Him to Cut His Dreadlocks, Gets Scholarship from Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres is urging the teen's school to "do the right thing."
TobyMac's Son Truett McKeehan Died of an Accidental Overdose of 2 Substances, Rep Confirms
Truett McKeehan died suddenly on Oct. 23.
Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn't Want Any More Children
Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to sons Prince Louis, Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Undergoing IVF and Shares Photo of Her Bruised Stomach
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene Attell in May 2019.
Texas Fifth-Grader Who Was Described as 'Fun-Loving' Dies Over the Holidays After Contracting the Flu
"He will be missed terribly, and the memories of him as vibrant, fun-loving child should be cherished," the school district where Jaxon Campbell attended said.
Kim Zolciak Reveals Her Son Kane Had a Scary Go-Kart Crash and Stresses the Importance of Helmets
"I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried," Kim Zolciak revealed on her Instagram Story.
Kim Kardashian's Doctors Wouldn't Let Her Do IVF Again After Her Pregnancy Complications
"I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?' And they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you,'" Kardashian said.
New Jersey Mom Left 'Heartbroken' After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves Daycare Covered in Bruises
"I felt so weak knowing that my baby is so helpless and couldn't defend herself, nor tell me what even happened," the mother says.
'Energetic and Loving' Toddler Dies After Falling Near the Baggage Claim Area at Charlotte Airport
The family of Jaiden Cowart said he had a "witty sense of humor and an appetite for fun and adventure."
Gather Your Squad Because Target Has Debuted Golden Girls Costumes for Halloween 2019
For Blanche, the diva of the clique, buyers can sport a red jumpsuit paired with a blazer adorned with fall-colored leaves.
Florida Teen Dies 2 Days After Saving a Young Mom and Her Son: 'He Is a Hero'
"He's the best son. He's the most beautiful person," Cristian Burgos' mother said.
Jessica Simpson Posts Cheeky Comment on Amy Schumer's Photo of Comedian Celebrating Weight Loss
Amy Schumer gave birth to son Gene Attell on May 5.
Parenting Author & Husband Accused of Changing Daughter's Age from 8 to 22, Moving Countries Without Her
The girl told police she was originally from the Ukraine and came to the U.S. in 2008 through an adoption program.
Nick Carter Gets Restraining Order Against Aaron, Claims Brother Threatened to Kill Pregnant Wife
"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else," Nick wrote on Twitter.
