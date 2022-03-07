Richard Schwarz, MD

Protect yourself and your baby by getting the right vaccines before, during, and after pregnancy.
Advertisement
Prematurity Explained
Article
When children are born prematurely, as are more than 520,000 each year, they may be at risk for serious health problems. While we don't know all the reasons why they're born early, we can tell you how to increase your baby's chance of having a full nine months to grow and develop.
Understanding Prematurity
Article
A full nine months is important for baby and mom. Here's why.
Third Trimester Tests
Article
The final stretch may involve some additional procedures. Here's what you need to know.
Preventing Prematurity
Article
Reduce your risk of going into preterm labor.
What you need to know about environmental hazards in pregnancy.