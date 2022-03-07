Reshma Memon Yaqub

Many 1-year-olds use their teeth instead of their tongues. Here's how to take the bite out of toddlerhood.
Many of kids' fears seem mystifying or irrational, but to them the world is full of threats. Most fears fade as kids develop, but if your child's fear persist and totally preoccupy him, he'll need your help to overcome them. We've got the top soothing strategies for his biggest fears—real and imaginary.
What your doctor, babysitter, preschool teacher, and all the other pros in your life really wish you knew -- but wouldn't dare say to your face!
Secret Mommy Crushes
Article
Fantasizing about a hunky fireman, mooning over TV's Dr. McDreamy, or flirting with the guy who pours your coffee may actually make your marriage hotter.
Could You Afford an Emergency?
Article
Every family needs a financial safety net for unexpected expenses. Here's how to set one up.
Congratulations! You're the mom of a bouncing new baby... and a cranky, confused, and jealous toddler. Here, ways to smooth your little one's transition from only child to big brother or sister.
Decode Your Toddler
Article
There's much more happening inside your child's head than she's able to articulate. Here's what your tot would tell you if she could.
Sleep Makeovers for Toddlers
Article
Developmental changes, teething, separation anxiety, and fear of the dark can create bedtime problems for your two-year-old. Knowing how to respond can keep your nightmares to a minimum.
Consider helping these little-known causes that are making a big difference in the lives of needy kids.