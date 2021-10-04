Rebecca Rakowitz

Rebecca Rakowitz is the former ASME intern and current editorial assistant at Parents, where she covers children's health, development, toys, apps, skincare and more. She's a proud graduate of the University of Alabama (roll tide!) and previously worked at The Week Junior magazine. Her forever fun fact is that she went to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding (and they totally waved to her!).
The Best Learning Apps for Kids
We tapped tech and education experts for their picks in the crowded children's app space, then gave a panel of junior testers permission to play. What we discovered: Great learning apps for kids are hard to find—but they do exist. Here are some gems to help you out this school year.
How Much Water Kids Should Drink and Tips for Keeping them Hydrated
The benefits of staying hydrated are crystal clear, but some kids can't be easily persuaded to sip up. Here's how much kids should drink, with tips for encouraging them to get enough fluids.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 12: It All Goes By So Fast
Celebrity moms share their stories on the final episode of That New Mom Life.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 11: Becoming a Working Mom
Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester, shares important truths about the many forms of working motherhood.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 10: Getting Back to Sex and Intimacy
Sex therapist Vanessa Marin shares how new parents can connect in and out of the bedroom.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 9: Find Your Rhythm
Dr. Ashurina Ream, known as @psychedmommy on Instagram, turns everything you think you know about scheduling on its head.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 8: Sharing the Newborn Parenting Load
Dr. Becky Kennedy, aka @DrBeckyatHome on Instagram, shares her tips for talking it out and making a plan.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 7: Your Body After Baby
Welcome to Pelvic Floor 101 with Sara Reardon, a physical therapist known as The Vagina Whisperer. Learn what to expect with your postpartum body changes.
That New Mom Life Podcast Episode 6: How to Stay Present While Doing Less
As moms, we have a lot of pressure to do it all. But someone has to say it: the scrapbook and everything else can wait. Get expert advice about staying present and doing less—and not feeling bad about it.
That New Mom Life Podcast, Episode 5: Wanted: Mom Friends
The creator of Peanut, an app that helps moms find friends, shares tips, tricks, and yes, pickup lines. 
That New Mom Life Podcast, Episode 4: Coping With Sleepless Nights
Fear not, new moms: it won’t last forever! Listen to expert advice on how to deal with sleep deprivation during the first few months of parenthood. 
That New Mom Life Podcast, Episode 3: The Emotional Highs and Lows 
What do you get when you put three podcast hosts together to discuss the infinite emotions of motherhood? One incredibly moving episode.
That New Mom Life Podcast, Episode 2: Boobs, Bottles, and Beyond!
Episode 2 of That New Mom Life dives into the science, the soreness, and the stigmas around feeding a newborn, with the woman behind The Milk Manual.
'That New Mom Life' Podcast, Episode 1: And Just Like That—You’re a Mom!
The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: launch day! That New Mom Life, a new podcast from Parents about those first bleary-eyed months of motherhood, is now available on listening platforms.
