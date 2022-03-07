Rebecca Macatee
'Peppa Pig' Has Some American Kids Speaking With British Accents
Article
If you're a bit confused why your wee one is speaking the Queen's English, you're not alone: "The Peppa Effect" is everywhere and one viral TikTok video is proof.
Advertisement
8 Healthy Packed Lunches Your Kid Will Actually Finish
Article
From upgraded peanut butter sandwiches to pizza kebabs, these ready-to-go meals are nutritious and delicious.
These Moms Gave Birth in an MRI Machine So We Can See How Babies' Heads Change Shape in Labor
Article
Scientists hope to determine why some babies' heads have trouble molding during the birth process, which can result in long-term brain development issues. These laboring moms bravely volunteered to give birth in a less ideal environment to help solve the mystery.
Couple Considers Putting Second Child Up For Adoption After Family Fallout Leaves Them With No Support
Article
The parents say the mom got pregnant with their son for the wrong reasons, but after losing their support system, feel they have no choice.
Kylie Jenner's New Line of Baby Products Is Bound to Be Extra
Article
The star and beauty mogul just trademarked 'Kylie Baby' and plans to sell infant clothing, strollers, baby carriers, home goods and more.
Single Moms Spend Less Time on Chores, and Married Moms Are Frankly Not Surprised
Article
A new study shows moms do more cooking, cleaning and laundry when there's a man in the house.
A Breakdown of All the Kardashian Kids' Names
Article
Keeping up with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé is easy. Here's the who's who of their little ones that you need, plus the meanings behind each Kardashian kids' name.
Advertisement
10-Year-Old Hears Mom Say 'I Love You' For the First Time After Getting a Cochlear Implant
Article
Grab the tissues: This beautiful video will have you crying happy tears just in time for Mother's Day.
Mom's Photo of 'Blue' Breast Milk Goes Viral, Experts Explain the Science Behind this Color Change
Article
The mom attributed the change in color to an immune response to her daughter's vaccinations, but experts say that's not true, explaining how it's natural for breastmilk to change colors throughout the day. 
A Breakdown of All the Kardashian Kids' Names
Article
Keeping up with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé is easy. Here's the who's who of their little ones that you need, plus the meanings behind each Kardashian kids' name.
10-Year-Old Hears Mom Say 'I Love You' For the First Time After Getting a Cochlear Implant
Article
Grab the tissues: This beautiful video will have you crying happy tears just in time for Mother's Day.
Mom's Photo of 'Blue' Breast Milk Goes Viral, Experts Explain the Science Behind this Color Change
Article
The mom attributed the change in color to an immune response to her daughter's vaccinations, but experts say that's not true, explaining how it's natural for breastmilk to change colors throughout the day. 
Baby-Nup Contracts Help New Parents Split Up Chores and Childcare Responsibilities
Article
These written agreements are like prenups, but the assets are mom and dad's time. Here's what you need to know.
Passengers & Crew Save 11-Month-Old Baby Having Seizure On Flight
Article
Janay Flowers cried out for help when her baby girl suffered a febrile seizure 10 minutes before landing. And strangers immediately rushed over to help.
Advertisement
Majority of Young Adults Can't Afford Their Lifestyle Without Their Parents
Article
Millennials receiving financial support from their mom and dad is becoming the "new normal," but it could be jeopardizing their parents' future.
People Are Blaming Binge-Watching for the Falling Fertility Rate
Video
A new survey shows a surprising number of people admit to choosing streaming TV over sex. But is Netflix really to blame?
New Law Aims to Keep Kids in Booster Seats Until Middle School in Washington
Article
Children shorter than 4 feet 9 inches will be required by law to sit in booster seats beginning in 2020.
Mom's Viral Post Calls Out Society's Unrealistic Expectations for Working Mothers
Article
Sarah Buckley Friedberg's rant about the impossible pressure to be "Pinterest perfect" in every area of life has been shared more than 31,000 times.
Texas High School Implements a Controversial Dress Code for Parents
Article
New rules banning parents from wearing certain items have been called "discriminatory" and "classist."
'Shell On Challenge' Has Kids Eating Fruit Peels and Plastic Wrappers
Article
Doctors are warning parents that this new social media trend could be very dangerous. Here's what you need to know.
Teacher Writes the Sweetest Letter to Student Who Was Body-Shamed by Her Classmates
Article
After a student was made fun of for her weight, Miss T reassured her that she is so much more than a number on a scale.
Advertisement
11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Suffering Allergic Reaction to Toothpaste
Article
Her heartbroken mother is now speaking out, urging other parents to read every label and never assume a product a safe.
Mom Forces Kid Guests to Hand Over Their Build-A-Bears at Daughter's Birthday Party
Article
The other children were "upset and angry" they had to hand their creations over to the birthday girl—and so were their parents!
Dad of 3-Week-Old Twins Asks If He's Wrong for Refusing to Help Wife at Night
Article
This working father says he needs sleep to function, and that his wife—who stays home and has help from a nanny—can nap during the day.
Claire's Policy on Piercing Children's Ears Sparks Backlash After Former Employee's Viral Post
Article
The popular accessories store is reviewing its ear-piercing policy after an ex-employee detailed her "cruel" experience.
Dying Nurse in Zambia Claims She Swapped 5,000 Babies at Birth
Article
Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa's alleged confession about switching babies "for fun" quickly went viral. But is it actually true? 
Mom's Viral Post Shows What Anaphylaxis Symptoms Really Look Like
Article
When Julie Berghaus' three-year-old daughter Maren suffered a severe allergic reaction at her doctor's office, there wasn't the obvious "choking, gasping...[and] wheezing" symptoms that many parents expect to see.
Police Investigate Mom's Claims That Her Daughter's Hair Was Pulled Out at Daycare
Article
Chelsy Cooper says that although her two-year-old daughter Chyna came home from daycare with rows of braids missing and a cut on her lip, the facility didn't contact her to let her know anything was wrong.
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com