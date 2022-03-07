Rebecca Macatee

Scientists hope to determine why some babies' heads have trouble molding during the birth process, which can result in long-term brain development issues. These laboring moms bravely volunteered to give birth in a less ideal environment to help solve the mystery.
The mom attributed the change in color to an immune response to her daughter's vaccinations, but experts say that's not true, explaining how it's natural for breastmilk to change colors throughout the day.
The mom attributed the change in color to an immune response to her daughter's vaccinations, but experts say that's not true, explaining how it's natural for breastmilk to change colors throughout the day.
When Julie Berghaus' three-year-old daughter Maren suffered a severe allergic reaction at her doctor's office, there wasn't the obvious "choking, gasping...[and] wheezing" symptoms that many parents expect to see.
Chelsy Cooper says that although her two-year-old daughter Chyna came home from daycare with rows of braids missing and a cut on her lip, the facility didn't contact her to let her know anything was wrong.