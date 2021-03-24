Rebecca Hastings

Many kids will start the 2020 school year with distance learning. It's a challenge but here are five ways to help your family thrive during virtual school.
Advertisement
There's no one-size-fits-all schedule for families—or even a chance of keeping a schedule at all some days. But these tips and daily activities for different ages can help bring a little order into your home during the COVID-19 pandemic so you can maximize time to work.
Here's how to keep toddlers and preschoolers busy while everyone is practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus—and not lose your mind.
If your kids are suddenly home for an indefinite period of time due to COVID-19, your average day is no doubt looking very different right now. Take these tips from a teacher when it comes to keeping everyone calm, as well as learning on track.