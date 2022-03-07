Rebecca Felsenthal

How to Teach Your Baby to Crawl
It's downright amazing when your baby starts scooting across the floor. Here's what you need to know about when your baby starts to crawl and how to encourage this fun physical feat.
Fourteen million American children have a mental health disorder, but most insurance plans don't adequately cover mental health, and policy makers have different ideas on how to best address this problem. We spoke to Parents advisor Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, child psychiatrist and director of the New York University Child Study Center, about what he thinks is needed -- and why.
What your baby wants can feel like a mystery at the beginning, but we all know that bonding is the biggest thing. Here are the top things to expect when bonding with your newborn.
Digital-Camera Buyer's Guide
Are you searching for a good digital camera for the family, but overwhelmed by all the choices out there? Jeff Keller, from Dcresource.com, tells us which features you should look for -- and which aren't worth the money.
If you think your child is too young to visit the dentist, you're wrong—her teeth are at risk long before she tastes her first piece of candy.