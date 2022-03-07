Rachel Rabkin Peachman
Baby Vaccination: What to Expect and How to Soothe the Pain
Video
Make your little one's first vaccinations as pain-free as possible—for both of you.
How to Transition from Two Naps to One
Article
When your kid suddenly won't go down without a fight, it may be time to switch their daily snooze routine. Here's everything parents need to know about the "two to one" nap transition.
A Parent's Guide to Separation Anxiety in Toddlers
Article
Does your toddler cry or cling as you're leaving the room? She may be experiencing separation anxiety. Learn how to identify the signs and help your little one feel comfortable without you.
3 Secrets to Happy Travels With Toddlers
Article
Although travel can be tough with kids this age, you can minimize the hassles and maximize the fun with these tips.
How to Tell If Sleepaway Camp Is Right for Your Kid
Article
Summer sleepaway can foster a kid's sense of freedom and give him a confidence boost. Here's how to get him ready.  
9 Things Your Baby Learns Every Day
Article
He's not just giggling—he's getting an education.
5 Ways to Wipe Out Whining
Article
Help your child learn to get what he needs without all the bellyaching.  
Prepare Your Toddler for Preschool
Video
Get your toddler engaged and ready for higher learning with these do-at-home activities.
Help Your Toddler Develop New Skills
Article
Your child is ready to eat, play, and even start getting dressed on his own -- if you let him try. Rather than babying him, letting him tackle the following activities will build his confidence. We'll show you when and how to get started.
9 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Their Fear of Doctors
Gallery
Is your child afraid of going to the doctor? We have the ways you can help toddlers deal with visits to the pediatrician.
Starting Baby on Solids
Video
Why some moms are passing on purees and going straight to finger foods.
Feel-Good Moves for Moms
Article
Soothe parenting pains and avoid future aches with these simple exercises.
Is Your Child A Late Bloomer?
Gallery
Worried that your toddler isn't hitting her milestones as fast as you expected? There are perfectly normal reasons why she may be taking her time.
Must-Read Tips for Your First Week With Baby
Gallery
Around-the-clock feedings. Nursing troubles. No sleep. No problem. We'll help you through the first crazy days.
