Rachel Morris

Whether your child is at the beach or in the backyard, sunscreen is a must-have for summer days. Look for one with at least SPF 30 that screens out UVA and UVB rays, like these best-scoring options approved by the Environmental Working Group and dermatologists.
Many new parents wonder why their baby spits up so much. We asked the experts for the lowdown on this common concern, with tips for handling the mess.
You've quit your contraceptive and are ready to start a family, but could your pill or IUD have lingering effects on your fertility?
And the gold medal for best napper goes to…
No wonder you need a spa day: Research shows that women spend approximately six hours each week doing housework. That's a lot of sweeping, scrubbing, and sanitizing! Parents Latina is helping you win back your time and get rid of the grime with these tips from Latino cleaning pros across the country.
One children's charity proves that a small bike can make a huge impact on needy kids.
Raise a Bilingual Kid
Introducing your child to a second language is easier than you think. And in our world gone global, it's a supersmart move.
You can burn major calories this summer just by playing outside as a family.
Play with your food? Why not? These four fun products make mealtime a blast for you and your baby.