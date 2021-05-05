Rachel Morgan Cautero
A Parents' Guide to Teaching Teens About Money
Whether your teen is earning money on her own or thinking about her future independent spending, you can help her manage money and learn to budget so she becomes a fiscally responsible adult—here's how.
Can You Take Elderberry While You’re Pregnant?
Elderberry has long been used as an immune booster in order to combat colds and even the flu, but research on the use of this herbal remedy during pregnancy has not quite caught up. Here’s what you need to know.
Is Elderberry Really Good for Kids? Here’s What Parents Need to Know
Elderberry syrup has long been used to treat the common cold, the dreaded flu, and other illnesses. Thinking of trying it? Here are the biggest benefits and how to use it safely for kids.
4 Ways to Marie-Kondo Your Family Finances
While Japanese organizational guru Marie Kondo's KonMari Method has helped pare down closets and kitchens the world over, it can also be applied to other areas of our lives—like our finances.
