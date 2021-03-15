Rachel DeSantis

It could be that your check is just coming in the next batch, or that it's been snatched by debt collectors.
Advertisement
California Throuple Raising 2 Kids Say Their Unique Road to Parenthood Is 'Like Winning the Lottery'
Article
Ian Jenkins, Alan Mayfield and Jeremy Hodges say they had to endure a legal battle to bring their two toddlers into the world.
Molly was critically injured on Jan. 31, and hundreds of thousands of Twitter users followed her story.
The man was killed by shrapnel sent flying after the cannon exploded.
Juan Carlos Flores called his rescue of the baby "the best thing that's happened to me in my job."
Parents Share How Kamala Harris Becoming VP Has Inspired Their Daughters: 'Anything Is Possible'
Article
Parents said their young daughters were thrilled to see someone who looks like them take on such an important role.