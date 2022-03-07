Priscilla Blossom
5 Lessons Our Kids Can Learn From the Legacy of Selena Quintanilla
Article
The Queen of Tejano music will forever have a place in our hearts. Here's how we're still learning from the imprint Selena left behind.
Why Can My Child Understand Spanish But Not Speak It?
Article
A look at receptive bilingualism, the complicated feelings it can create for Latinx caretakers, and how to adapt to your child's language skills.
Hablemos: How Do I Talk To My Family About Colorism?
Article
Discussing the anti-Blackness that lives in our communities is necessary for Latinx families. We talked to Afro-Latinx Psychotherapist and Founder of Glow in Therapy about how to break the cycle.
Latina Moms Deserve More Support At Work—Here's What They Need To Know
Article
COVID-19 continues to impact the mental health of mothers in Latinx communities, forcing them to leave their jobs, and take their future into their own hands.
This Hilarious 'Mi Burrito Sabanero' Parody Gives a Real Look at What It's Like Leaving a Latinx Holiday Party
Article
In "Voy Camino Pa' La Casa," Cuban comedian Jenny Lorenzo reminds us what our kids endure during that long Nochebuena goodbye.
These Are the Biggest Benefits of Learning a Second Language as a Child
Article
Raising kids to speak more than one language can offer them several benefits. Here are a few benefits of being bilingual and ways to help your kids pick up another language—whether you're bilingual or not.
How the NICU Changes During a Pandemic
Article
While hospitals across the nation battle the coronavirus, NICUs are also being affected. Experts weigh in on what parents can do to get through this difficult time.
8 Innovators Working for Real Changes to Maternal Health in America
Article
Maternal mortality rates continue to soar across the nation, but these leaders and organizations are paving the way to improve access to quality care for our highest-risk mothers and families.
