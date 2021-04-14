LIVE

Perri Ormont Blumberg
Chick-fil-A Launches Contest for Youngsters to Design Kid's Meal Prizes
Here's how to enter.
Science Says Rewatching Your Favorite TV Series Is Good for Your Mental Health
Well, if that's what the research says...
Get Into the Christmas Spirit With a Virtual Dolly Parton Concert This Friday
Amazon Music has partnered with Parton for a special virtual Christmas event featuring livestreamed performances and a Q&A.
CBS Announces Christmas Specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman
We can't wait to hear Burl Ives narrate Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, soon to be airing for the 56th consecutive year.
Hallmark Channel Launches Holiday-Themed "Jingle" and "Joy" Wines
Hallmark Channel Wines are available for pre-order now—and we hear they pair pretty well with all your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies.
Stop What You're Doing and Have Corn on the Cob Night with These Cute Mickey Mouse Corn Holders
Disney fans, we've just upgraded your corn on the cob game big-time.
Matthew McConaughey Crashes Virtual Meeting of 900 Texas Teachers to Express His Gratitude
"What a valuable occupation y'all have. What you do as an educator, that's never going to go out of style," McConaughey told the group.
One Woman Created a Face Masks Giving Tree to Help Keep Her Community Safe
We are so inspired.
Krispy Kreme to Give Away Thousands of Free Doughnuts to Healthcare Workers
Plus, the brand is introducing the "Be Sweet Dozen" on Saturdays, in which customers get a free dozen doughnuts with purchase of a dozen to gift to neighbors or loved ones.
Christmas Lights Are Going Back Up All Over the Country to Symbolize Hope
Through the darkness, let that light shine!
Don't Mind Us, We'll Just Be Floating in This Motorized Pool Lounger All Summer Long
Dethrone Frosé wine as your summertime BFF.
Gary Sinise Foundation Treats 1,000 Children of Fallen Soldiers to Free Disney World Vacation
What a momentous gesture for these gold star families.
Attention '80s Kids: Your American Girl Dolls Could Be Worth Thousands
Time to dust off Samantha, Molly, and the crew.
Hallmark Channel Monopoly Goes on Sale This Week
A mashup of two of our favorite things.
Sam's Club 4-Pound Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Officially Back on the Shelves
This Member's Mark frozen cheesecake is a seasonal must-have.
Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" Lineup Is Here
Plus, Candace Cameron Bure is hosting a "Countdown to Christmas 10th Anniversary Preview Special."
Analysis Finds Watching 'Sesame Street' Linked to Kids' School and Work Success
Thank you, Mr. Cookie Monster.
