Pamela Kruger

For children who don't like separation, the daily drop-off can be challenging. Follow these tips for easing school anxiety in daycare, preschool, and the elementary years.
Deciphering the Code
Article
An expert translates the language of hypercompetitive parents and offers insights for staying grounded.
Handling the Loss of a Parent
Article
When tragedy struck David Bloom in Iraq, his family learned to grieve and go on.
Small Talk About Sex
Article
What you should say to your kids and when to say it.
Two leading researchers on marriage explain how couples can keep their relationship -- and kids -- happy and strong.
Too much homework? A teacher who yells? Our expert's diplomacy tips will steer you through the tough spots.
