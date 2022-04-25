Pamela Appea

Pamela Appea (she/her) is a New York City-based independent journalist. She covers topics including parents, health, wellness and more.
Why Black History Month Is an Opportunity To Celebrate Black Immigrants Too
When it comes to Black History Month, many immigrants find themselves left out of the equation.  We want to celebrate both American and Black history, together with our own cultural traditions.
