Paige Fowler
PMS or Pregnancy? What to Know About the Two-Week Wait
Video
The two weeks between ovulation and your pregnancy test can be stressful. Learn about the difference between PMS symptoms and pregnancy symptoms to make the wait a little more bearable.
Why Doctors Perform C-Sections for Babies in Breech
Article
C-sections are considered the safest delivery method for breech babies. Find out the reason for this trend, and whether it's ever possible to deliver a breech baby vaginally. 
The Third Trimester Diet Change You Need To Make Now
Article
A healthy third trimester diet could prevent your baby from developing childhood obesity.
Iron and Pregnancy: Why You Need It, How Much, and How to Get It
Article
Iron is a crucial mineral needed during pregnancy. Here's why and how to get enough for you and your developing baby.
How Third-Trimester Exercise Benefits Your Baby
Article
Reason number one to make time for pregnancy exercises? Those workouts can be good for your baby, too!
Colds During Pregnancy: Should You Worry?
Article
Can catching a cold harm your growing baby? The truth, plus ways to avoid contagious viruses.
