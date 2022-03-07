Paige Fowler

The two weeks between ovulation and your pregnancy test can be stressful. Learn about the difference between PMS symptoms and pregnancy symptoms to make the wait a little more bearable.
C-sections are considered the safest delivery method for breech babies. Find out the reason for this trend, and whether it's ever possible to deliver a breech baby vaginally.
A healthy third trimester diet could prevent your baby from developing childhood obesity.
Iron is a crucial mineral needed during pregnancy. Here's why and how to get enough for you and your developing baby.
Reason number one to make time for pregnancy exercises? Those workouts can be good for your baby, too!
Can catching a cold harm your growing baby? The truth, plus ways to avoid contagious viruses.