LIVE

Olivia Harvey

Olivia is a freelance writer and award-winning screenwriter living in the Boston area. She loves scented candles, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl," and collecting her own art. You can check in and make sure she's doing alright via Twitter.
Elizabeth Warren Called Betsy DeVos the 'Worst Secretary of Education Ever' in Scathing Send-Off
Article
Sen. Warren said it best: "Good riddance."
Advertisement
Gabrielle Union's Step-Daughter Zaya Felt 'Outed' After Her Parents Posted Photos of Her
Article
Union says a simple picture of Zaya next to her birthday cake was "dissected" by blogs.
Hallmark Is Releasing Their First Christmas Movie With a Gay Couple in the Lead
Article
In 'The Christmas House,' Brandon and his husband Jake travel home for the holidays.
‘SNL’ Recreated Kamala Harris’s Victory Speech Outfit for Maya Rudolph in Record Time
Article
Something magical happened in the three hours between Kamala Harris's victory speech and Maya Rudolph's appearance on 'SNL."
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Mom Shamed For Willow's Shaved Head
Article
"There was a firestorm" of "hardcore criticism," Jada said.
Pete Buttigieg Shut Down the 'Late-Term Abortion' Debate Once and For All
Article
Busy Philipps, Meredith Salenger, and more are reposting his statement. It's that good.
Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Revealed the Sex of Her Baby in a Video
Article
To be fair, she's been under a lot of stress lately.
Kelis Just Gave Birth to Her Third Child—See the Adorable First Pic
Article
This is truly "the sweetest thing."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here's How You Can Help the U.S. Postal Service Right Now
Article
The Post Office is in serious danger.
Barack Obama Writes Powerful Post on How to Effect Change After George Floyd's Murder
Article
He urges us to start at the ground level to bring about police reform.
Chrissy Teigen Doubled Her Donation for Protesters’ Bail After a Troll Criticized Her for It
Article
She donated $200,000, and she isn't the only one helping.
J.K. Rowling Will Release a New Fairytale Book, Chapter by Chapter, for Free Starting Today
Article
It's been in the works since her "Harry Potter" days.
Mindy Kaling Will Write the Legally Blonde 3 Script, So All Our Movie Dreams Are Coming True
Article
Yes, Reese Witherspoon is still slated to play Elle Woods.
Thanks to All of the Silence Breakers, Harvey Weinstein Has Been Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for His Sex Crimes
Article
"Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist."
An NSYNC Movie is Coming, and It’s for All the Boy Band Superfans Out There
Article
Lance Bass is producing. (Cue squealing sounds.)
Advertisement
Billy Porter Had the Best Response to Trolls Who Are Angry About His Dress on Sesame Street
Article
There's a simple solution here, people.
A Saved by the Bell Revival is Finally Happening, and Yes, Original Cast Members Are Involved
Article
We've never been more excited to go back to school.
This High School Senior Class Dressed Up Like Pop-Culture Figures for Their IDs Again, and It’s Iconic
Article
The seniors at North Farmington High School are back in action with their hilarious ID photos. And this years may just be the most hysterical crop of photos yet.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com