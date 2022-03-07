Norine Dworkin-McDaniel

Learn about the five habits that make bedtime a nightmare for new parents, and get some expert-approved tips to help your baby sleep through the night.
Pregnancy sex is not only safe, it's encouraged! Here's what's normal and what's not, plus expert advice and real-mom tips to make having sex during pregnancy as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
What is Colic in Babies?
If your baby frequently goes through periods of screaming and crying—and there's nothing you can do to comfort her—she may be suffering from colic. Learn more about the causes and symptoms of this common condition.
Find out how to identify and treat pinkeye, blocked tear ducts, and sties.
Q&A: Are Bumpers Safe?
A new study found that bumpers may cause -- rather than prevent -- crib injuries.
Does My Child Have Eczema?
How to tell if your child's rash is really eczema, and how to treat the skin condition if it is.
If your baby is not crawling, cruising, or walking yet, don't panic. Here's why.
Follow our trimester-by-trimester guide to safe and comfortable travel while pregnant.