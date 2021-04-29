Nisha Vedi Pawar

Nisha Vedi Pawar is content creator and founder of Love Laugh Mirch. Through her platform, Love Laugh Mirch, Nisha weaves in stories and simple ways to preserve Indian cooking and culture.
10 Asian American Movies and Shows to Watch with Kids This May
Article
May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Turn family movie nights into a learning opportunity with these AAPI movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com