Nicole Harris
11 Father's Day Cards for Kids to DIY for Dad
Gallery
It goes without saying that a homemade Father's Day card is always more meaningful and creative than the store-bought variety, especially when it comes from kiddos. Get inspired by these crafty cards that are easy to DIY and guaranteed to make Dad smile.
Advertisement
Instagram is Developing a Version for Kids Under 13 Years Old
Article
The new parent-controlled version will make Instagram accessible to those under 13 years old, who currently can't use the photo-sharing app without verifiable parental consent.
COVID-19 Cases in Kids Are Declining, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Video
There's no doubt that the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) sounds scary. Here’s everything you need to know about the disease that's infected millions of people worldwide.
Peloton Issues Warning After Child Dies in Tread+ Treadmill Accident
Video
Peloton CEO John Foley addressed the accident in an email, and he advised parents to keep children and pets away from the machine.
The Best Booster Car Seats of 2021
Gallery
Booster seats help your child’s seat belt fit properly, which reduces the risk of injury if you get into a car accident. Get up to speed on booster seat safety requirements for kids of different ages and weights, and check out our picks for the best high-back and backless options on the market today. 
Should Kids Double Mask? Here's What Experts Say and How to Do It
Video
You've probably seen people wearing two face masks at the grocery store lately. But does double masking really give better protection against COVID-19? We spoke with an expert about the latest guidelines from the CDC.
42 St. Patrick's Day Jokes and Puns for Kids
Video
Looking for some laughs on St. Patrick's Day? Check out these kid-friendly jokes and puns involving leprechauns, shamrocks, Ireland, and more!
All About Coronavirus Symptoms in Children and Infants
Video
Infants and children usually display mild symptoms of COVID-19, but severe complications are also possible—especially for those with underlying conditions. Here's what parents need to know.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 Free St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages for Kids
Gallery
Originally established to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, this holiday has turned into a worldwide celebration of Irish culture. Get your kids excited for March 17 with these free printable St. Patrick's Day coloring pages!
Is It Safe to See Family After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine?
Article
Many grandparents have gone the entire pandemic without hugging their grandchildren. Before you visit anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine, it's important to consider these facts and guidelines from the CDC.
Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Like 
Video
One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.
The COVID Vaccine and Breastfeeding: What Nursing Moms Need to Know 
Article
Experts recommend that nursing women receive the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they’ve been excluded from clinical trials. Here’s what you need to know about the benefits, side effects, and other safety data.
11 Cute Mother's Day Cards That Kids Can Make
Gallery
Want to make Mom feel extra special? These homemade Mother's Day cards are easy to DIY with kids and guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
Family-Friendly Destinations Ranked for Safety: Here are the Best—and Worst—Places to Travel With Kids During the Pandemic
Video
Considering a trip to Disney World or even just Dave & Busters? We asked experts to rank the safest types of theme parks and family chains to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic so you can make the smartest decision.
Under a Winter Storm Warning? Here Are 8 Things to Do Now to Keep Your Family Safe
Video
Learn how to prepare for a snowstorm and keep your family safe in freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, including how to heat your home if the power goes out.
Advertisement
Bleeding After Sex While Pregnant: Should I Worry?
Video
Did you notice some bleeding or spotting after pregnancy sex? Find out the possible causes, and learn when to see a doctor.
8 Best Pregnancy Tests and How to Use Them
Video
Noticing some early pregnancy symptoms? It might be time to take a pregnancy test! Here are the best pregnancy test sticks, test strips, digital pregnancy tests, and "early detection" tests on the market today.
Baby Aspirin and Pregnancy: Everything You Need to Know
Article
Could a medicine cabinet staple be the ticket to a healthier pregnancy? Here's what parents-to-be need to know about the link between low-dose aspirin and pregnancy complications.
10 At-Home Trampoline Alternatives to Help Kids Blow Off All That Energy
Article
Kids love jumping on trampolines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests they're too dangerous for home use. Check out these 10 alternative ways for kids to expend their pent-up energy.
Are Trampolines Too Dangerous for Kids?
Video
Trampolines are a backyard staple for many families, but the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly discourages using them. Here’s what to know about common trampoline-related injuries and how to stay safe while jumping.
7 Things to Know About Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Article
Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) happens when unborn babies withdraw from addictive drugs they encountered in the womb, such as opioids. Here’s what to know about NAS symptoms and treatment options.
39 Printable Activities for Kids
Article
Keep kids busy at home while boosting their brain development with these fun (and free) printable activities, including coloring pages, educational worksheets, scavenger hunts, and more.
Advertisement
What Parents Need to Know About the New, More Infectious COVID-19 Strain
Article
A new and infectious COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7, might become the dominant coronavirus strain in America by March. Here’s what parents need to know about it.
18 Easy Art Activities for Kids to Do at Home
Article
Encourage creativity and artistic expression with these fun, easy art activities for kids. Most of them require simple materials you might already have at home!
Target Recalls 480,000 Children’s Swimsuits and Infant Rompers
Video
Snaps have detached from the clothing items, which poses a risk of choking, pinching, and laceration.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com