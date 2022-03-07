Nicole Fabian-Weber
Hack the Holidays: 7 Gift-Wrapping Strategies for Busy Parents
Article
Cut (perfectly-creased) corners this holiday season with these clever gift-wrapping hacks from experts.
Postpartum Anxiety: The Other Baby Blues We Need to Talk About
Video
It's not the baby blues and it's not postpartum depression—so what is it? If you're feeling overly worried after giving birth, you may be suffering from postpartum anxiety disorder. Here's what you need to know.
8 Things to Do With Your Placenta After Birth
Article
What happens to the placenta after birth? As it turns out, new parents have some say. Here are eight things you can do with the nutrient-rich organ.
8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas
Gallery
Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.
13 Beautiful Tandem Breastfeeding Photos
Gallery
Ask any mom and she'll tell you: Although breastfeeding is as natural as it gets, it can be hard. So, imagine doing it with two little ones! We tapped 13 women who tandem nursed—either with twins or with a baby and toddler—and found out how they really felt about nursing two at once. These gorgeous women are more than mothers—they're flat-out superheroes.
4 Vaginal Infections That Are Common During Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
Video
What to look for — and how to treat — four common vaginal infections during pregnancy.
Winter Before You Had Kids vs. Winter Now
Article
If you thought being snowed in was a challenge before you were a parent, wait 'til you do it with kids.
Bed Hair, Don't Care: 10 Ways to Win at Your Morning Routine as a Working Parent
Article
Take the stress (and tardiness) out of mornings with these simple working mom hacks.
8 Things Not to Say to the Mom of a Big Baby
Article
Because to moms, percentage ain't nothin' but a number.
Babysitter Standards: New Mom vs. Experienced Mom
Article
All moms want their kids to be in good hands when they're out, but second-time moms (or third, or fourth...) require a little bit less than newbies when it comes to babysitters.
19 Disney Movie Quotes That Nail Parenthood
Video
Sure, they're geared towards kids, but Disney movies totally speak to parents, too.
14 Things You Need to Know About Having Baby #2
Video
You may be a veteran mom, but that doesn't mean you know what you're in for when it comes to having a second child. Here's what you need to know.
27 Christmas Baby Announcement Ideas
Gallery
From baby bumps dressed in holiday lights to ugly-sweater parties, get inspired by these genius Christmas pregnancy announcement ideas submitted by happy parents-to-be.
Christmas: Before Kids vs. After
Article
Remember how relaxing Christmas morning was before kids?!
13 Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies Young
Gallery
Having kids at an early age certainly didn't slow these successful ladies down! Here are 13 celebrity moms who had babies when they were, well, practically babies.
Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies After 40
Gallery
Most celebrities look younger than the average person their age... and apparently their biological clocks are younger as well! Whether it's Halle Berry's surprise pregnancy or Celine Dion's fertility success, here are 13 of our favorite stories of celebrities who were 40 (or older!) when they gave birth.
