Nicole Fabian-Weber

It's not the baby blues and it's not postpartum depression—so what is it? If you're feeling overly worried after giving birth, you may be suffering from postpartum anxiety disorder. Here's what you need to know.
Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.
Ask any mom and she'll tell you: Although breastfeeding is as natural as it gets, it can be hard. So, imagine doing it with two little ones! We tapped 13 women who tandem nursed—either with twins or with a baby and toddler—and found out how they really felt about nursing two at once. These gorgeous women are more than mothers—they're flat-out superheroes.
Most celebrities look younger than the average person their age... and apparently their biological clocks are younger as well! Whether it's Halle Berry's surprise pregnancy or Celine Dion's fertility success, here are 13 of our favorite stories of celebrities who were 40 (or older!) when they gave birth.