Nick Romano

Nick is an entertainment journalist based in New York, NY. If you like pugs and the occasional blurry photo of an action figure, follow him on Twitter.
Surprise! Downton Abbey Movie Sequel Heading to Theaters This Christmas
Article
Some new stars are joining the original Downton cast for the film.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tail Guy Is Married to Topanga From Boy Meets World: Here's the Whole Scoop
Article
People are realizing that the comedian, who went viral for finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is married to Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.
A 'True Blood' Reboot Is in the Works From the Creator of 'Riverdale', and Yes, Please
Article
Original showrunner Alan Ball is expected to join as an executive producer.
Mario Lopez Becomes Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC Original 'Mini-Movie' That Is 100 Percent Real
Article
Lopez's Colonel Harland Sanders gets steamy with a young heiress in a 15-minute Lifetime original soap.
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Folklore Concert Film for Disney+
Article
Surprise! Swift directed the concert film, which delves into the meanings behind each song on Folklore.
Sharkboy and Lavagirl Return (as Parents) in New 'We Can Be Heroes' Photos
Article
See a first look at the heroes' return in Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes.'
'Baby Shark' Surpasses 'Despacito' as Most-Viewed Video of All Time on YouTube
Article
'Baby Shark' is all grown up with a new YouTube record.
Pixar's First Gay Main Character Arrives in Moving Disney+ Short Film
Article
When a man has trouble coming out to his parents, a pair of fairy god-pets swap his body with his dog and he learns a valuable lesson.
'Hamilton' Movie With Original Broadway Cast to Drop in July on Disney+
Article
The filmed performance of Hamilton's original Broadway cast will get released more than a year earlier than initially announced.
Stay the F--- at Home: Samuel L. Jackson Has a New Book to Read on Kimmel
Article
Samuel L. Jackson has a message for everyone about the coronavirus pandemic.
Pixar's Onward Getting Surprise Early Release Through Digital Download and Disney+
Article
Pixar's Onward rides again.
Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Reuniting Josh Gad, Luke Evans
Article
Before there was Belle and the Beast, there were LeFou and Gaston.
Rick Moranis Returning for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Reboot
Article
Josh Gad will play the son of Moranis' Wayne.
The Christmas Chronicles 2 With Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Set for Holiday 2020
Article
Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison will play the Belsnickel.
