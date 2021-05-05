Nick Romano

Some new stars are joining the original Downton cast for the film.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tail Guy Is Married to Topanga From Boy Meets World: Here's the Whole Scoop
People are realizing that the comedian, who went viral for finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is married to Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.
Original showrunner Alan Ball is expected to join as an executive producer.
Mario Lopez Becomes Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC Original 'Mini-Movie' That Is 100 Percent Real
Lopez's Colonel Harland Sanders gets steamy with a young heiress in a 15-minute Lifetime original soap.
Surprise! Swift directed the concert film, which delves into the meanings behind each song on Folklore.
See a first look at the heroes' return in Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes.'