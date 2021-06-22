Nicholas Rice
Walmart, Costco, Starbucks, Publix Say Vaccinated Guests Won't Be Required to Wear Face Masks

The CDC recently said Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID can now be indoors or outdoors without masks or social distancing in most cases.
Samira Wiley Says Some People Are 'Very Confused' About Why She Named Her Newborn Daughter George

"I just really like the name," said the actress, who welcomed daughter George with wife Lauren Morelli on April 11.
HamiltonWicked and The Lion King Will Reopen on Broadway September 14

"Broadway coming back is really a community coming back and making New York really start to go," The Lion King star L. Steven Taylor said.
Watch the Magical Moment Disneyland Lights Up Sleeping Beauty Castle After a Year-Long Shutdown

Disneyland will reopen on Friday, April 30, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh Announces Death of 2-Year-Old Son Blake from Brain Cancer

"I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son. I lost my motherhood and I'm mourning it all," Rene Marsh said.
Disney Cast Members Report Being Spat on, Harassed by Guests Who Don't Comply with Safety Protocol

"I cried the first week I started," one Florida park employee told the Orlando Sentinel.
JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has a 'Perfect' Girlfriend Who Helped Encourage Her to Come Out

"I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world," the Dance Moms alum said.
Mario Lopez Reacts to Dustin Diamond's Cancer Diagnosis: 'God Bless & Prayer's Up'

"Although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Mario Lopez said.
Officials Say Children Have Apologized to Dying Family Members for Bringing Home COVID-19

"These apologies are just some of the last words that loved ones will ever hear," Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said.
Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave's 11-Week-Old Son Is Hospitalized with COVID-19

"He's OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully," the mother of three said.
Lean Cuisine Recalls Thousands of Frozen Meals After Complaints of 'Pieces of Hard Plastic'

The company believes the pieces of plastic broke off of a conveyor belt and got into the food.
Dolly Parton Pulled Child Actress Back from Oncoming Car While Filming Her New Netflix Film

"I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp]," Talia Hill said of her experience on the set of Christmas on the Square.
Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee to Healthcare Workers Throughout the Month of December

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, the chain will be giving away free cups of coffee to health care workers and first responders who have been working amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy: 'It Is Scary'

The model is currently pregnant with her third child, a boy.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Daisy Dove: 'We Are Floating with Love'

The new addition is the first child for Katy Perry and second for Orlando Bloom, who also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Teachers in Some States May Be Expected to Remain in the Classroom Even If Exposed to COVID-19

New guidance from the Trump administration declares educators "critical infrastructure workers," allowing districts the ability to require teachers to report for work even if they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Nigerian Boy, 11, Earns Scholarship Offers After Video of Him Dancing in the Rain Goes Viral

The viral video caught the attention of many, including Cynthia Harvey, the artistic director of the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Dance.
Glee's Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boating Incident, According to Authorities

The Glee actress was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.
Missouri Summer Camp Closes After 82 Kids and Staff Infected with Coronavirus

Kanakuk Kamps, a network of Christian sports camps in the state, saw 82 campers, counselors and staff members test positive for coronavirus.
Mattel Unveils Line of Collectible Toys Honoring Heroes Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

The Fisher-Price toys recognize people working endlessly to keep their communities up and running during these uncertain times.
