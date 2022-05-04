Navdeep Singh Dhillon is the author of Sunny G's Series of Rash Decisions, an adjunct professor of creative writing and English literature at Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY) in New York City, and co-founder of IshqInABackpack, a narrative travel blog.
He holds an MFA in creative writing from California State University, Fresno, a post-grad degree from the Writers' Institute at CUNY, and is a proud two-time Voices of Our Nation fiction workshop alum.
Born in England, raised in Tanzania, Nigeria, Dubai, and Fresno, California, he is a Punjabi boy at heart. He was a former linguist in the U.S. Navy, an ESL teacher in China, and a door-to-door knife salesman.
He lives the bi-coastal life, with most of the year spent in New York City with his writer wife, Sona, and their two children, and summers in California. When he isn't writing or reading, he is obsessed with Bhangra, Bollywood, baking, Brazillian jiujitsu, and cosplaying across the fandoms with his two nerdy kiddos.