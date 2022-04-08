Natalie Muth, M.D., MPH, RDN, FAAP, FACSM

Natalie Muth, M.D., is a primary care pediatrician at Children's Primary Care Medical Group in Carlsbad, California, where she is also the founder and director of the WELL Clinic which helps children and families optimize health in the areas of nutrition, physical activity, sleep, screen use, and stress management. Dr. Muth also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at UCLA where she teaches an introductory nutrition course and has previously served on the executive committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Obesity, having co-authored several AAP statements on nutrition and physical activity. Dr. Muth is an award-winning author, having published more than 100 articles and several books for parents including 'The Picky Eater Project: 6 Weeks to Happier, Healthier Family Mealtimes' and 'How to Raise Healthy Eaters: Starting Solids.'