Natalia Stasenko, M.S., R.D.

While baby food pouches offer convenience, they might negatively impact your child's development. Here's how to use the products in a safe, healthy way.
Skip highly-processed products and opt for these natural, nutritious, and healthy finger foods when starting solids.
Baby-led weaning (BLW) vs. purees? Both methods have their advantages, but one mom shares that you don't need to choose between them.
Recent recommendations suggest feeding nuts and nut products to babies as soon as they start eating solid foods. But that doesn't mean giving your baby a handful of cocktail peanuts (obviously!). Instead, follow these easy suggestions for adding nutritious and delicious nuts to your baby's diet.
Whether you wake up nauseous or ravenous, eating a healthy breakfast is super-important when you're pregnant. These easy, mostly assembly-only breakfast options are full of essential nutrients that will keep you healthy and promote your baby's growth -- and get your day started right.