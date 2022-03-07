Nancy Rones

Epinephrine can help treat severe anaphylactic reactions in children and adults. Learn when to administer an epinephrine shot and how to do it safely.
Advertisement
When are they ready for a sleepover? To have their ears pierced? Ride a bike? We'll help you find the sweet spots so you can make sure your kids' milestones are unforgettable—in a good way.
New motherhood is incredibly joyful, but face it: It can sometimes be downright boring for both of you. So check out these activities and let the good times begin.
When your little one gets sick, you just want to make her feel better. We can help.
Your Baby's Developing Senses
Article
The ability to see, smell, and hear are among your baby's most important learning tools. Find out how her senses develop from conception to her first year—and what you can do to boost them.
Dinnertime Discipline
Article
Put an end to mealtime oh-no-you-don'ts and raise kids who will be welcome at any table.
From knowing the difference between baby ear infection symptoms vs. teething pain to understanding just why a burst ear drum isn't as scary as it sounds, our experts are here to up your IQ on ear infections.
Advertisement
Getting through the day with an active toddler can put your patience, creativity, and endurance to the test. Keep your child smiling with this huge list of simple, fun activities.
Listen to This
Article
What can your baby hear -- and how much does she understand? Learn all about what's going on between those cute little ears.