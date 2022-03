Naja Hall

Naja Hall is the founder of VIPStepmom and Blended and Black, communities for people in blended families. A Certified Coach and Educator, she understands that the family is THE MOST influential entity of human development, and her work centers around helping individuals, couples, and families navigate some of life's toughest transitions. As the host of the popular podcast I know I'm Crazy with Naja Hall and author of the Amazon best-seller Girl, Bye! book series, Naja's life's work is to teach empathy, accountability, and emotional intelligence through the art of story-telling and genuine human connections. She lives in New York City with her husband but consistently hops on her broomstick to visit her stepkids in Dallas and her family in Memphis. You can find her at NajaHall.com