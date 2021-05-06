Nafeesah Allen

Nafeesah is a writer and independent researcher with a particular interest in migration, literature, gender identity, and diaspora studies within the global South.
Two Parents, One Salary: How to Make a Single-Income Household Work in 2021
Article
Faced with the rising costs of child care, many parents decide one of them should stay home with the kids to save money. Here's how families who are raising children on a single income make it work.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com