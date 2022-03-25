Mona Amin, D.O.

Mona Amin, D.O., is a pediatrician and mom based in Florida. She works in private practice and her passions include early childhood development, focusing on the impact of healthy sleep, a healthy relationship with food, and healthy coping skills in the first five years of a child's life. On her Instagram account, her podcast (The Pedsdoctalk Podcast), and YouTube channel (Pedsdoctalk TV), she shares educational information on parents' most common concerns. Through her brand Pedsdoctalk, her goal is to provide relatable and easy-to-digest education for the modern parent regarding the health and wellness of their child. She launched The New Mom's Survival Guide, the first online digital e-course created by a pediatrician and mom, to guide parents and their baby through their first year of life.