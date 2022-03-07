Molly Shea

We Fled Afghanistan for America After Insurgents Threatened Our Family & Now We Help Refugee Families Like Us
Reshad and Zulfar Ahmadi and their two children left Afghanistan in 2017 after receiving threats related to Reshad's work with the United States Army. Now the family is settling into life in America while advocating for other refugee families.
