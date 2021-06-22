Mikhal Weiner is an Israeli-born alternative artist living and creating in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated Summa cum Laude from Berklee College of Music in 2014. As a freelancer, she has written extensively for local publications, including music reviews, profiles and personal essays. Her work has appeared in GO Magazine, The Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, Motherfigure, Urban Flaiire, Lilith Magazine and Kveller (among others) on topics ranging from op-eds to music reviews and profiles of notable individuals.

She has also worked extensively as a translator, an editor, and a transcriptionist for various academic institutions and individuals. Her work, whether text or music, is deeply influenced by her experiences as an Israeli gay woman and her love of poetry and all genres of music. She loves writing about people, places and the ways their stories intersect.