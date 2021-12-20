Michelle Lambright Black, founder of CreditWriter.com, is a leading credit expert with nearly two decades of experience in the credit industry and a financial writer. She's passionate about teaching other moms about money and credit, and how to use good credit to make their lives easier. When she isn't speaking or writing about credit and money, Michelle likes to travel with her family—including her husband of 20 years and their three young children. You can connect with Michelle on Twitter (@MichelleLBlack) and Instagram (@CreditWriter).