Michelle Hainer is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, Real Simple, Country Living, People, Teen People, and more. As a former teen magazine editor, she's covered everything from pregnancy to peer pressure, but these days she writes mainly on the subjects she's most passionate about: parenting and food, sometimes both at once. Michelle lives in New York's Hudson Valley with her husband and two children. When she's not writing, she's reading, perfecting her bread baking skills, or cheering (very loudly) for her son's baseball team.