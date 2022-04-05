Michelle Hainer

Michelle Hainer is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in The New York TimesThe Washington Post, Good HousekeepingReal SimpleCountry LivingPeopleTeen People, and more. As a former teen magazine editor, she's covered everything from pregnancy to peer pressure, but these days she writes mainly on the subjects she's most passionate about: parenting and food, sometimes both at once. Michelle lives in New York's Hudson Valley with her husband and two children. When she's not writing, she's reading, perfecting her bread baking skills, or cheering (very loudly) for her son's baseball team.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com