Michelle Dempsey-Multack

There is often more to think about when dating as a parent. As a divorce coach, this is the advice I give my clients who are with a new partner or looking for one.
Advertisement
Transitioning from married to single life can be hard and so is knowing what to do next. Here are ways parents can work through the fear of going through the divorce process.
Divorce rates are up, but the decision doesn’t come easy to parents. Here's why divorcing during this time is still OK.
Not having your kids with you because of a co-parenting schedule can be difficult, especially during the pandemic. I've been doing it for three years and here's my advice on how to stay happy and sane.
Even if you're not best friends with your ex, it's OK. It may not be realistic for some people. But you can still be a great parent anyway.
Getting engaged when you or your partner (or both) have kids can make the union a little more complicated. I know, I've been there. But don't worry, you can navigate it when knowing what to plan for.