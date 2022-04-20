Michael Pistiner
Michael Pistiner, M.D., MMSc
Michael Pistiner, M.D., is director of food allergy advocacy, education, and prevention for the MassGeneral Hospital for Children Food Allergy Center in Boston. He has a special interest in food allergy and anaphylaxis education and advocacy, infant food allergy management and prevention, and maintaining quality of life in children and families with food allergies. Dr. Pistiner is a fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), where he is a member of the Section on Allergy and Immunology Executive Committee, Council on School Health and the Massachusetts Chapter of the AAP. He is also a member of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.